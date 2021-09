Il Re Lupo di Kentaro Miura riceverà una nuova serializzazione, l'annuncio di Hakusensha

"Ou Rou" by "Berserk" creator Kentarou Miura & Buronson will get a revival serialization in Young Animal Zero issue 10/1 (2021) out Sep 13, 2021 to give new readers a chance to experience it in light of the passing of Kentarou Miura.



