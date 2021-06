Record of Ragnarok debutta su Netflix, male le prime recensioni: animazioni pessime?

I AM SCREAMING, I understand using this animation technique for the way of the house husband a comedy BUT for record a ragnarok which is mostly action adventure ??????



the animators are actually taking the absolute pisss https://t.co/yRUjgEHIAV — ife the child of God (@HXRLEEN_V10) June 17, 2021

i was so hyped for record of ragnarok, like man, i’m so disappointed with how the animation turned out. yea the manga panels were awesome but dont just slap em there



atleast they’re voiced exactly like how i thought they’d be. kudos to that pic.twitter.com/p9ZMZj6bBg — Stephanie ちゃん (@peachymdmselle) June 17, 2021

3 episodes into record of ragnarok and as a manga reader my disappointment is immeasurable. I should’ve known the animation was gonna be lacking due to the trailers but I had hope but BRUH🗿 pic.twitter.com/uG4vetZNW7 — Alphonzo (@AlphonzoXP) June 17, 2021