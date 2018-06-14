RW Edizioni annuncia le uscite DC Comics previste per il mese di settembre 2018

Il 232° di Anteprima ha infine svelato le uscite che l’editore italiano RW Lion prevede di proporre ai propri lettori nel mese di settembre 2018. Oltre ai consueti spillati mensili, Lion Comics porterà nelle fumetterie d’Italia una ricca serie di ristampe in edizione cartonata e brossurata.

Spazio innanzitutto agli spillati dedicati al Cavaliere Oscuro, Superman, e agli altri componenti della Justice League, senza dimenticare la Suicide Squad e la Justice League America.

Superman 41 (Superman 40, Action Comics 997, Supergirl 17) 3.75€

(Superman 41, Action Comics 998, New Super-Man #18) 3.75€ Lanterna Verde 40 (Hal Jordan and The Green Lantern Corps #40, Green Lanterns #41, Darkseid Special#1) 3.95€

(Hal Jordan and The Green Lantern Corps #41, Green Lanterns #42, Manhunter Special #1) 3.95€ Flash 41 (Flash #41, Aquaman #33, Mera Queen of Atlantis #1) 3.95€

- 3.95€ Flash 42 (Flash #42, Green Arrow #39, Black Lightning #2) 3.95€

(Wonder Woman 40, Superwoman 18, Batwoman 11) 3.95€ Wonder Woman 42 (Wonder Woman 41, Trinity 16-17, Super Sons 12) 3.95€

(Batman 40, Detective Comics 974, Nightwing 38) 3.50€ Batman 42 (Batman 41, Detective Comics 975, Nightwing 39) 3.50€

(Dark Nights: Metal #6, Dark Knights Rising: The Wild Hunt #1, DC House of Horror #1) 4.95€ Batman - Il Cavaliere Oscuro 19 Variant espositore - 19.95€

(Batman Annual 2) 3.95€ Justice League 37 (Justice League #39, Titans #20, Red Hood and the Outlaws #21-22) 3.95€

(Justice League 40, Titans #21, Cyborg 21) 3.95€ Justice League America 17 (Justice League America 24-25, Teen Titans #17) 3.95€

(Harley Quinn #37, Suicide Squad #35, Deathstroke Annual #1, DC House of Horror #1) 4.95€ Suicide Squad/Harley Quinn 37 Jumbo – L’Incantatrice + Cofanetto - 13.95€

- 13.95€ Injustice: Gods Among Us 57 - 4.95€

- 4.95€

Per i fan più accaniti del Crociato Incappucciato, l'editore pubblicherà poi una vasta selezione di ristampe in edizione brossurata e cartonata, fra cui trovano spazio anche storie più recenti e pubblicate sotto le etichette "The New 52" e "Rinascita".

Bane: Conquista vol.3 (Bane: Conquest #9-12) 9.95€

(Rebirth Collection) - 15.95€ Batman – Cavaliere Baicno DC Black Label (Batman White Knight 1-4) 10.95€

(The Shadow/Batman 1-6) 13.95€ Batman vol. 1 – La Corte dei Gufi (Seconda Ristampa) - 15.95€

- 23.95€ Batman/Superman/Tarzan - 15.95€

(Ristampa) - 13.50€ Batman: Crimini di Guerra - 11.95€

(Ristampa) - 19.95€ Batman di Grant Morrison vol. 4 (Ristampa) - 16.95€

- 16.95€ Batman Classic n. 38 (Batman #430-432, Detective Comics #598) 15.95€

- 11.95€ Batman Terrore Sacro - 14.95€

Si continua poi con una lunga serie di volumetti brossurati e cartonati dedicati all'Uomo d'Acciaio, Wonder Woman, Lanterna Verde, e le altre principali icone DC Comics.

DC Origini: Lanterna Verde - 18.95€

- 25.95€ L anterna Verde vol. 6 Rivolta - 16.95€

- 12.95€ Wonder Woman vol. 6 Ossa - 14.95€

- 18.95€ Batman/Superman vol. 2 Game Over - 17.95€

- 24.95€ Superman Terra 1 vol. 3 - 13.95€

- 13.95€ Injustice: Gods Among Us vol. 4 - 15.50€

- 15.95€ Giovani Titani: Anno Uno - 12.95€

(Hellblazer 20-23) 9.95€ Hellblazer di Peter Milligan vol. 3 - 13.95€

- 7.95€ The Terrifics vol. 1 - 9.95€

- 34.95€ Deathblow - 26.95€

- 16.95€ Survivors’ Club - 19.95€

(Ristampa) - 22.95€ Sandman Deluxe vol. 1 (Ristampa) - 27.95€

- 3.95€ The Names - 16.50€

- 14.99€ Teen Titans Go! Benvenuti al pizzodromo! - 14.99€

- 14.99€ DC Super Hero Girls: Riti e Miti - 14.99€

Chiude la sconfinata lista di uscite di settembre una cospicua - ma comunque interessante - selezione di ristampe Planeta DeAgostini.

- 14.95€ Le Avventure di Superman 40 - 3,95€

- 4.95€ JSA TP vol. 1 La notte più profonda - 11.95€

- 20€ JSA: Kingdom Come Special - 4.95€

- 19.95€ Titani n. 5 - 3.95€

- 30€ Batman e gli Outsiders vol. 1 1983-1986 - 19.95€

- 19.95€ Vigilante - 11.95€

E voi, cosa ne pensate delle moltissime proposte Lion Comics per il prossimo settembre?