Sailor Moon Eternal arriva su Netflix, ecco la reazione del pubblico

They had NO right making them look this good!! PERFECT IN LITERALLY EVERY WAY #SailorMoonEternal pic.twitter.com/x10KNjBjUI — Jeff Brutlag 🏳️‍🌈 (@jeffbrutlag) June 3, 2021

HAPPY #SAILORMOONETERNAL DAY MOONIES! 🥳🎉 After waiting about 5 years, we finally get to watch the continuation of the series. Please watch the movies legally and support the franchise so we get movie SM movies in the future! #SailorMoonnetflix #SailorMoonEternal #netflix pic.twitter.com/aKxS7s0ckS — SailorMoon Obsession🌙✨ (@SMObss) June 3, 2021

🌙✨ HAPPY #SAILORMOONETERNAL DAY!!! ✨🌙 pic.twitter.com/G0Seb00ip0 — Sailor Moon Fan Club, a podcast for moonies 💕🌙 (@mooniesclub) June 3, 2021