Samurai 8: La storia di Hachimaru, Kishimoto e Okubo commentano il manga!

Masashi Kishimoto & Akira Okubo's author comment from Shonen Jump issue 24. "Everyone, nice to see you after a long time. Thank you very much. Please enjoy Samurai 8" - Kishimoto "Nice to meet you / I am happy to be able to draw manga. I will push forward. Thank you." - Okubo pic.twitter.com/1bQ7aI5jvz

WSJ TOC Comments for Samurai 8: “To all of the first-time readers and to all of the returning long-term readers, please look forward to S8!”- Kishi // “It’s nice to meet everyone!I’m happy to be able to draw the manga. I’ll be devoted to it, so please look forward to it.” -Okubo