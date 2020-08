SAO: Alicization - War of Underworld, l'episodio 18 mostra l'epico ritorno di un'eroina

im officially in love with Asuna 😍 SAO is just too good right now pic.twitter.com/beU0WJUrOD — Coochie D. Jouzyy (@psythotlogy) August 15, 2020

"It’s all right.



I am always by your side."



-Clear, azure light burst from Asuna’s chest and tore apart the darkness before her eyes.



Reflected in Mate Chopper, she saw pure white wings expanding wide behind her own back. -



"Thank you, Yuuki.



"Thank you, Yuuki.

I can still fight. "

As always, the fight scene was amazing. Asuna utilizing Stacia's ability and then Yuuki showing up + incarnation powering up her Mother's Rosario was 👌🏼