SBS volume 107: che lavoro avrebbero fatto i tre ammiragli di ONE PIECE nella vita vera?

🚨 SBS 107



Reader: Hello Oda-sensei! If the former and present Three Admirals (referring to Akainu, Kizaru and Aokiji) were in the real world, what kind of profession would they have?



Oda: I think all 5 of them (Oda included Fujitora and Ryokugyū it seems) would be radio… pic.twitter.com/1jFh31Y9Z4