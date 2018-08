Scomparso Unshou Ishizuka: doppiò Mr. Satan di Dragon Ball Z e Kizaru di ONE PIECE

Ishizuka Unshou, the voice of Mr. Satan in Dragon Ball, has passed away.

He also played Professor Oak, Heihachi, Jet Black in Cowboy Bebop, Joseph Joestar in JoJo, Kizaru in OP.



He replaced Daisuke Gori, who played Mr. Satan originally in DB and passed away years ago. https://t.co/5UF10VVSnw