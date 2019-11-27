Secondo Variety "Superman non è rilevante", ed è subito una furiosa polemica
Superman non è un eroe come gli altri. L'uomo d'acciaio, infatti, è un simbolo nella società odierna, un'iconografia che rappresenta nell'immagine collettiva il motivo supereroistico per eccellenza. Non c'è da stupirsi, dunque, che le dichiarazione di Variety abbiano suscitato una tale indignazione di massa.
Recentemente, Superman è tornato a stupire grazie Brian M. Bendis, il fumettista statunitense che è riuscito a rinvigorire la fama dell'eroe proponendo un fumetto moderno e geniale, perfetto per il pubblico DC Comics. Lo stesso pubblico, inoltre, si è sentito profondamente chiamato in causa quando la celebre rivista Variety ha giudicato l'Uomo d'Acciao "meno rilevante" per i lettori moderni.
L'evoluzione del personaggio negli ultimi anni, sia in formato cartaceo che cinematografico, ha preso direzioni molto diverse dai tratti convenzionali, giudicando il fenomeno come un processo che sta lentamente decimando l'interesse del pubblico nei riguardi di Superman. Agli appassionati del mitico eroe le critiche non sono andate molto a genio, aprendo un polverone mediatico di notevole intensità. In calce alla notizia potete recuperare l'articolo incriminato, nonché alcune delle pesanti reazioni dei fan alla rivista in questione.
La polemica, in ogni caso, ha aperto un interessante dibattito sul ruolo dell'eroe nella società odierna, nonché l'immagine che che l'iconico simbolo della DC rappresenta nell'immaginario fumettistico statunitense. Secondo voi, invece, cos'è che rende Superman tanto importante oggigiorno? Diteci la vostra opinione, come sempre, nello spazio riservato ai commenti.
The sad thing about WB's handling of Superman is that this is THE PERFECT time for a Superman movie. He is the embodiment of hope. He's an immigrant created by two Jewish dudes in the late 1930s. Wtf are you doing if you don't know how to make that relevant right now. https://t.co/qlQXqcqBfS— Travis Clark (@TravClark2) November 26, 2019
I wish they would stop with this talk. Superman is eternally relevant, just get writers that know how to write the character. https://t.co/Bi7asdxnf3— Magnificent Miles 🔆 (@MilesMagnifico) November 26, 2019
How can we make Superman relevant today, ask people living on a planet facing a crisis of worldwide catastrophe and extinction.— Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) November 26, 2019
Superman is a space immigrant living in rural American and you are saying he is not relevant?— Coniferous Tree (@ThaConLife) November 26, 2019
If you think Superman isn't relevant... Superman isn't the problem. https://t.co/53nNG0l6aj— Kevin Powers (@kevinpowers70) November 26, 2019
The core concept of Superman is that he is a fundamentally good person who uses his power to help others and hold others with power to account. That is incredibly relevant, and the fact that WB doesn't see that is why they haven't made a good Superman movie in 40 years. https://t.co/PDcMwTR74U— AK (@StoopidTallKid) November 26, 2019
If anything the beacon of hope and justice is more relevant today than he’s ever been, at least certainly within my lifetime. The world could use more inspiration from Superman.— Super Jeff (@HellYeahGame) November 26, 2019
Ugh. As if “truth, justice, and the American way” weren’t insanely relevant these days https://t.co/giU8P07tzO— Phil Jimenez (@Philjimeneznyc) November 26, 2019
He's a moral North Star in a corrupt world. How much more relevant can he be?! https://t.co/VG3UErPqQp— Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) November 26, 2019
Hi. We live in a country where facism is on the rise. Where it's really easy to compare the president to Luthor. Where violence is enacted on immigrants daily. How much more fucking relevant can Superman be right now?— Mattie Washburn (@MattieWashburn) November 26, 2019
Does Warner Brothers not understand the gold mine they have? https://t.co/N0aBECDjFh
Altri contenuti per Superman (Comics)
- Superman: John Romita Jr. parla della guerra di Metropolis e del lavoro con Bendis
- Il Superman di Brian M. Bendis: perché è uno dei migliori fumetti DC
- Superman: le parole di Bendis riguardo il prossimo grande cambiamento
- Superman rivelerà la propria identità nel prossimo numero della testata!
- Superman: rilasciato ufficialmente il trailer di Year One
Superman (Comics)
- Tipo: Manga
- Tipo Fumetto: Manga
- Casa Editrice: Non disponibile
Contenuti più Letti
- 2 commentiNaruto: avete notato questo inquietante dettaglio durante lo scontro tra Itachi e Sasuke?
- Fan di Lil Nas X: "Sembri un personaggio di Jojo!". Ecco l'esilarante risposta del rapper
- 1 commentiMy Hero Academia: All Might al femminile in questo cosplay fedelissimo all'originale
- 6 commentiDragon Ball Super: l'Ultra Istinto sarà il prossimo Super Saiyan?
- 6 commentiLe vendite di Dr.Stone sono un flop totale, ci sono speranze per un sequel?
- JoJo: un artista di Deviantart realizza uno splendido Stand di Spider-Man
- 2 commentiUn fan di Hunter x Hunter riesce a copiare in un cosplay bizzarro i capelli di Gon adulto
- Jiraiya prende in giro Sasuke nell'episodio 133 di Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- All Might contro All for One in questo nuovo Funko Pop su My Hero Academia
- Weekly Shonen Jump: sta per arrivare l'app di manga definitiva?