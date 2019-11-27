Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
  1. HOME
  2. Superman (Comics)
  3. Notizie

Secondo Variety "Superman non è rilevante", ed è subito una furiosa polemica

Secondo Variety 'Superman non è rilevante', ed è subito una furiosa polemica
INFORMAZIONI SCHEDA
di

Superman non è un eroe come gli altri. L'uomo d'acciaio, infatti, è un simbolo nella società odierna, un'iconografia che rappresenta nell'immagine collettiva il motivo supereroistico per eccellenza. Non c'è da stupirsi, dunque, che le dichiarazione di Variety abbiano suscitato una tale indignazione di massa.

Recentemente, Superman è tornato a stupire grazie Brian M. Bendis, il fumettista statunitense che è riuscito a rinvigorire la fama dell'eroe proponendo un fumetto moderno e geniale, perfetto per il pubblico DC Comics. Lo stesso pubblico, inoltre, si è sentito profondamente chiamato in causa quando la celebre rivista Variety ha giudicato l'Uomo d'Acciao "meno rilevante" per i lettori moderni.

L'evoluzione del personaggio negli ultimi anni, sia in formato cartaceo che cinematografico, ha preso direzioni molto diverse dai tratti convenzionali, giudicando il fenomeno come un processo che sta lentamente decimando l'interesse del pubblico nei riguardi di Superman. Agli appassionati del mitico eroe le critiche non sono andate molto a genio, aprendo un polverone mediatico di notevole intensità. In calce alla notizia potete recuperare l'articolo incriminato, nonché alcune delle pesanti reazioni dei fan alla rivista in questione.

La polemica, in ogni caso, ha aperto un interessante dibattito sul ruolo dell'eroe nella società odierna, nonché l'immagine che che l'iconico simbolo della DC rappresenta nell'immaginario fumettistico statunitense. Secondo voi, invece, cos'è che rende Superman tanto importante oggigiorno? Diteci la vostra opinione, come sempre, nello spazio riservato ai commenti.

FONTE: comic book
Quanto è interessante?
2
speciale

Il Superman di Brian M. Bendis: perché è uno dei migliori fumetti DC

Altri contenuti per Superman (Comics)

  1. Le copertine degli ultimi volumi di One Punch Man compongono un'epica immagine
  2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Inosuke conquista la copertina del 6° volume Blu-ray/DVD