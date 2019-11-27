Secondo Variety 'Superman non è rilevante', ed è subito una furiosa polemica

L'evoluzione del personaggio negli ultimi anni , sia in formato cartaceo che cinematografico, ha preso direzioni molto diverse dai tratti convenzionali, giudicando il fenomeno come un processo che sta lentamente decimando l'interesse del pubblico nei riguardi di Superman . Agli appassionati del mitico eroe le critiche non sono andate molto a genio, aprendo un polverone mediatico di notevole intensità. In calce alla notizia potete recuperare l'articolo incriminato, nonché alcune delle pesanti reazioni dei fan alla rivista in questione.

The sad thing about WB's handling of Superman is that this is THE PERFECT time for a Superman movie. He is the embodiment of hope. He's an immigrant created by two Jewish dudes in the late 1930s. Wtf are you doing if you don't know how to make that relevant right now. https://t.co/qlQXqcqBfS — Travis Clark (@TravClark2) November 26, 2019

I wish they would stop with this talk. Superman is eternally relevant, just get writers that know how to write the character. https://t.co/Bi7asdxnf3 — Magnificent Miles 🔆 (@MilesMagnifico) November 26, 2019

How can we make Superman relevant today, ask people living on a planet facing a crisis of worldwide catastrophe and extinction. — Kurt Busiek Resists (@KurtBusiek) November 26, 2019

Superman is a space immigrant living in rural American and you are saying he is not relevant? — Coniferous Tree (@ThaConLife) November 26, 2019

If you think Superman isn't relevant... Superman isn't the problem. https://t.co/53nNG0l6aj — Kevin Powers (@kevinpowers70) November 26, 2019

The core concept of Superman is that he is a fundamentally good person who uses his power to help others and hold others with power to account. That is incredibly relevant, and the fact that WB doesn't see that is why they haven't made a good Superman movie in 40 years. https://t.co/PDcMwTR74U — AK (@StoopidTallKid) November 26, 2019

If anything the beacon of hope and justice is more relevant today than he’s ever been, at least certainly within my lifetime. The world could use more inspiration from Superman. — Super Jeff (@HellYeahGame) November 26, 2019

Ugh. As if “truth, justice, and the American way” weren’t insanely relevant these days https://t.co/giU8P07tzO — Phil Jimenez (@Philjimeneznyc) November 26, 2019

He's a moral North Star in a corrupt world. How much more relevant can he be?! https://t.co/VG3UErPqQp — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) November 26, 2019