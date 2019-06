La Shueisha promette che Gintama si concluderà a brevissimo!

Shueisha promises this time that Gintama is after 15 years, *really* going to end. (It's not a scam!) June 17th.



The final volume and Koujien will be out in Early August.

It'll include 432 pages, 128 color pages and Sorachi's WSJ commentary. It will retail 3000 yen. pic.twitter.com/aeoc8T6hpA