Spawn: all'asta uno dei primi disegni di Todd McFarlane

The earliest @Todd_McFarlane Spawn art ever sold is up for auction! A huge pinup that appeared in issue 6 from 1992! McFarlane has famously kept all of his Spawn art, so finding McSpawn art from the year of #Spawn's debut is amazing! @MaratMychaels https://t.co/vcRUQorQ9B pic.twitter.com/cMVoD2QNsx