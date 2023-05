Spider-Man diventa un manga e non crederete alla trama con il dottor Octopus

'Spider-Man: Octopus Girl' Preview by Hideyuki Furuhashi & Betten Court (VIGILANTE -My Hero Academia Illegals-).



This 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' manga spin-off, about Dr. Octopus waking up in the body of a high school girl, starts on June 20th at Shonen Jump+ App. pic.twitter.com/68orl8CrAj