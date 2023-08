Spoiler per il capitolo 1 di Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, si torna a Konoha! L'attacco di Code

SARADA FULL TIMESKIP DESIGN! CHAPTER 1 FIRST PAGE!



"In the village of Konoha, which has undergone the "great cataclysm" in the past. In front of the Hokage room, Sarada with a dissatisfied face..."

Mitsuki also gets a design upgrade! Mitsuki still has hate for "Boruto" and wants to kill him. Kawaki says that boruto cannot escape his eye, so kawaki will know when he enters the village. He also now fly (another one of Ōtsutsuki's inherited abilities).

Konoha gets attacked by Code's ten tails minion army. Sarada protects the villagers but they keep regenerating.

CODE MAKES HIS ENTRANCE! He also has a slashed left eye👀.



Code: "Good morning sarada"