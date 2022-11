Spoiler completi per Boruto 75, il debutto di un dio e la verità sui poteri di Eida

#borutoch75spoilers Momoshiki & Boruto share dialogue with each other, in which boruto asks momoshiki about Shibai and divine power, to which momoshiki says its true. But, momoshiki finds it suspicious that Eida's "love" ability is shinjutsu...👀! Translation: @rocha_luana pic.twitter.com/VxCfqOWM6I

Amado describes the death of his daughter and still wishes to revive her using this "divine power" that kawaki inherited from Isshiki Otsutsuki. Delta is now confirmed to look like Amado's daughter, but the clone (delta) was different to his daughter.



Translation: @rocha_luana pic.twitter.com/7Sia9IbEkk