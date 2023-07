Spy x Family: rivivi le pagine del manga in realtà virtuale nel Manga Dive!

Shonen Jump will be holding again its immersive experience 'Manga Dive' this summer, featuring SPYxFAMILY, Chainsaw Man, and Dandadan.



'Manga Dive' is a special VR show with manga visuals and sounds that was already featured last year with ONE PIECE.https://t.co/3VinHsNEKs pic.twitter.com/DBV32u09Nd