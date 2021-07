Super Dragon Ball Heroes: chi è il Guerriero incappucciato?

#SDBH BM PR Anime "New Space-Time War" Arc Episode 5 titled "Warrior in Black VS Goku Black! The Dark Plot is Revealed!" Preview Summary Release: 11 July, 2021. pic.twitter.com/ipUH5oeCYv

#SDBH BM9 TVCM (LQ)



Goku Black Super Saiyan Rosé 2.

His plan is still the same: "Zero Mortals Plan."

But this time, with a perfected body.



'Warrior in Black' is Goku from another timeline! 😱



HQ ver. drops soon.pic.twitter.com/9mx3uHSrJG