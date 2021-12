Super Dragon Ball Heroes: data di uscita e sinossi del prossimo episodio

#SDBH BM "New Space-Time War" arc Episode 8 Release Date and Summary CONFIRMED!!



Ep8 will release in advance on 18 Dec, official YouTube upload on 19 Dec.



This is the FINAL episode of "Big Bang Mission"... 😭

But, "Ultra God Mission" would probably begin in March 2022! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/b9gNVsOq2e