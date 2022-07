Super Dragon Ball Heroes: le reazioni dei fan all'identità di uno dei Guerrieri in Nero

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission Episode 3 - English Subhttps://t.co/w8h24seq0Vhttps://t.co/w8h24seq0V pic.twitter.com/1aOzRlxvFs — Hype (@DbsHype) June 30, 2022

Dude future Gohan looks sick in dragon ball heroes pic.twitter.com/A9GWkE6doK — Blazer (@731blazer) June 30, 2022

Well, I didn't even remember that a new chapter of DB Heroes came out.



But hey Gohan came out of the future black and has an interesting story.#DragonBall #DragonBallSuper #animetwt #anitwit #gohan #Trunks pic.twitter.com/FWkaQSlytE — Me Dicen Daii (@DaiTeDicee) June 30, 2022

So you know I decided to look at Super Dragon Ball Heroes because the stupidest stuff happens there and HOLY SHIT FUTURE GOHAN'S GI COLOR pic.twitter.com/bMLy2adhie — J sandwich (@TheSandwichLad) June 30, 2022