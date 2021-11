Super Dragon Ball Heroes, il Super Saiyan Blue più forte: il nome della nuova forma

This for Blue Goku 👆 For Goku: Xeno, it should be something like "SS4 - Fusion of Ki" (This one not official, just my guess)

#SDBH BM11 Arcade story ENDING



Chronoa helps the two Gokus to "fuse their Ki" with each other. After a short fight with Dogidogi Absorbed Fuu, this segment comes in! 👇



Man, this cliffhanger...! 😂

Will it hit Fuu, or not? 🧐

Wait for January! 😖



Video: https://t.co/I4NsOAlejI pic.twitter.com/SlLZyF949h