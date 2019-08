Super Dragon Ball Heroes, l'Ultra Istinto a piena potenza nel prossimo episodio

#SDBH Ep15: KamiOren Blown Away! Overwhelming! Ultra Instinct!



Ultimate KamiOren rampages with amazing power. Just then, Goku activates UI and overwhelms Kamioren. But just when the fight is about to end, Hearts seems to have a secret plan..



Streams on 5 Sept,2019 at 11AM(JST) pic.twitter.com/WroBpAJeDw