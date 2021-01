Svelati i titoli degli episodi de L'Attacco dei Giganti 4: colpi di scena a gennaio

NHK has updated its episode titles



Attack on Titan The Final Season



Episode 5 Title: 宣戦布告 (Declaration of War)

Episode 6 Title: 戦鎚の巨人 (The War Hammer Titan)

Episode 7 Title: 強襲 (Assault)

Episode 8 Title: 凶弾 (Assassin's Bullet) pic.twitter.com/hKIcS8Ut93