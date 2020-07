Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ritorna, ai fan è piaciuto l'episodio?

IM IN FREAKING TEARS AND IM ONLY AT THE OPENING #SwordArtOnline pic.twitter.com/2q8yCE7ljk

Kirito is backk !!! Sword Art Online: Alicization -War of Underworld Part 2 is Backk !!! We made it guyss, we have been waiting for a long time and NOW we got Asuna,Sinon,Liefa and Klein-San !! pic.twitter.com/ZvR5rYRWhA