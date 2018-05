Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online potrebbe eclissare il successo di SAO stesso

GUN GALE ONLINE IS SO MUCH BETTER THAN WE DESERVE

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA — 💙Rin~💙 (@Nowaruchan) 27 maggio 2018

On this episode of Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online pic.twitter.com/xbqBUQQ5mc — Rlka (@RlkaRBX) 28 maggio 2018

She's cute, fun, lively, and a dangerous dual-wielding grenade launchers loli... what has this anime created... it's beautiful.#SwordArtOnlineAlternative #GunGaleOnline pic.twitter.com/zOci1Ia1Lr — Angelblade50 (@Angelblade50) 28 maggio 2018

Hot take: Gun Gale Online is probably the most fun and least problematic thing Keiichi Sigsawa's been involved with and also is the best outlet for his extreme gun fetishism — Marc (@vermillionair3) 28 maggio 2018

Do you have any proof? (via Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online) pic.twitter.com/ftfiNj5VWD — Megumi Yamamoto (@sketchpad_me026) 21 maggio 2018

#GunGaleOnline has gotten me invested where SAO really couldn’t — Joey Robinson (@lightray10) 22 maggio 2018