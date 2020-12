The Day I Became a God: il finale fa infuriare i fan, l'autore chiude i profili social

The day I became a god



Trash. Filth. Complete and utter garbage. The absolute worst of the worst. Tthe last two episodes are gross enabling the MC into grooming a disabled person that just makes me feel gross all over and I wanna vomit. Fuck off. Lowest 1/10 pic.twitter.com/6yxAx373ZB — effv3 (@fuming_eff) December 26, 2020

Completed "The Day I became a God"

Jun Maeda is an interesting writer, the man has really interesting ideas and concepts which would be perfect for a two cour anime, but guess what? He crams it all into 12 episodes creating a mess you want to love but can't.

6/10 pic.twitter.com/KjfLJg3GV3 — Sour (@Sour258) December 26, 2020

The Day I Became God is a monstrous dumpster fire. The first half is pointless, unfunny, SOL/comedy, then the tone immediately switches from fun, upbeat, and childish to depressing and melodramatic cry porn that only a 12-year-old would think is profound.https://t.co/DPLihwkLFt pic.twitter.com/LwDx0ZXOlf — RebelPanda (@RebelPanda_) December 26, 2020