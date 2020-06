The Promised Neverland: rivelati tutti i progetti speciali per la fine del manga

The Promised Neverland's Five Final Commemorative Projects: 1. Amazon's Live-Action Series 2. Exhibition in December 2020 3. The Promised Neverland Art Book 4. The Promised Neverland Fanbook 5. Videogame Project with Demizu Posuka's Character Design and Concept Art

The website for The Promised Neverland's artist, Demizu Posuka, new videogame project, is now up. The game seems to have no title as of now and doesn't seem to be related to the manga series.https://t.co/Es6v5GV8Zf pic.twitter.com/nBC2JAjUoC