The Promised Neverland in cima ai trend di Twitter, i fan emozionati per il finale
Non è mai facile allontanarsi da un manga che ti conquista. Prima o poi però il momento degli addii deve arrivare per tutti e a quel punto le emozioni prendono il sopravvento. È ciò che è capitato ai fan di The Promised Neverland, manga di Kaiu Shirai e Posuka Demizu conclusosi oggi 15 giugno 2020 su Weekly Shonen Jump.
L'ultimo capitolo di The Promised Neverland è stato il 181, disponibile anche in inglese e spagnolo su MangaPlus. Ormai la fine era nell'aria da un po' ed è stata confermata poche settimane fa dalla rivista stessa. Ora che la storia di Emma è davvero giunta al termine, dopo tante peripezie, imprevisti, morti e scelte non facili, i fan devono rassegnarsi a dire addio a lei e a tutti gli altri bambini di Grace Field.
Inevitabilmente, considerata la popolarità ottenuta nel corso dei quattro anni di pubblicazione, il finale di The Promised Neverland è trend su Twitter con diversi hashtag. I fan hanno voluto ringraziare i due mangaka che hanno portato questa bellissima storia su Weekly Shonen Jump e molti hanno rivelato di essersi commossi mentre leggevano le pagine dell'ultimo capitolo. Voi come avete preso la fine della storia di Emma? In basso potete trovare i tweet dei fan con qualche immagine, mentre potete discutere del vostro parere finale dell'opera nella recensione di The Promised Neverland.
THANK YOU, THE PROMISED NEVERLAND!!— 『 THANK YOU TPN 🦉 』 (@22194N) June 14, 2020
I felt like the last chapter could've been more but I will be satisfied with what we are given.
Once again, thank you so much to Posuka and Shirai-sensei!! pic.twitter.com/aHNs0sIrh0
I wish the last chapter of The Promised Neverland was 54 pages cause that was too short lol.— AG (@YourAnimeGuy) June 14, 2020
It was a nice little ending and even though I’ve hated on it a lot, I’m still going to miss it. Didn’t end up as the manga I thought or wanted to be (comparing with the first arc) and pic.twitter.com/qUHOP2gNSi
the last chapter of the promised neverland got me crying so hard. 181 of tpn is so unfair c'mon why can't they be happy? Emma went through shitty times for years.. doing her best for her family. jeez is too much to ask for a moment of peace??? pic.twitter.com/79hZOoFMvS— mikayuu canon |seraph mika| (@hyakuyastan) June 14, 2020
the promised neverland... bby i will always love you pic.twitter.com/IqdinzFuWv— aley // 📌 PINNED!! (@chiracult) June 14, 2020
The promised Neverland ended :(( but glad they got reunited 😭😭 norman crying was hard to see ngl and ray looks so good ah my mf kids finally going to be happy pic.twitter.com/z62tGVThbO— mi (@shoutobabie) June 14, 2020
Kaiu Shirai and @DemizuPosuka's The Promised Neverland was a fantastic. I was fairly new to @shonenjump when they still had the weekly magazine. This was one of my first manga's I was able to read when it started and follow until today's end. Great series! Thank u for this story pic.twitter.com/6KFMGwNTis— Kevin (@failuretothink) June 14, 2020
i'm crying reading the last chapter of the Promised Neverland 😭😭 aaa my heart so fragile aaaaaaaaaaa— Mammochi + Ace ❤️ (@dayahpathi) June 14, 2020
I liked the Promised Neverland's climax, but it's epilogue was a little... eh— 鬼丸XLR (@onimaruxlr) June 14, 2020
overall, a pretty decent comic
