The Promised Neverland in cima ai trend di Twitter, i fan emozionati per il finale

Non è mai facile allontanarsi da un manga che ti conquista. Prima o poi però il momento degli addii deve arrivare per tutti e a quel punto le emozioni prendono il sopravvento. È ciò che è capitato ai fan di The Promised Neverland, manga di Kaiu Shirai e Posuka Demizu conclusosi oggi 15 giugno 2020 su Weekly Shonen Jump.

L'ultimo capitolo di The Promised Neverland è stato il 181, disponibile anche in inglese e spagnolo su MangaPlus. Ormai la fine era nell'aria da un po' ed è stata confermata poche settimane fa dalla rivista stessa. Ora che la storia di Emma è davvero giunta al termine, dopo tante peripezie, imprevisti, morti e scelte non facili, i fan devono rassegnarsi a dire addio a lei e a tutti gli altri bambini di Grace Field.

Inevitabilmente, considerata la popolarità ottenuta nel corso dei quattro anni di pubblicazione, il finale di The Promised Neverland è trend su Twitter con diversi hashtag. I fan hanno voluto ringraziare i due mangaka che hanno portato questa bellissima storia su Weekly Shonen Jump e molti hanno rivelato di essersi commossi mentre leggevano le pagine dell'ultimo capitolo. Voi come avete preso la fine della storia di Emma? In basso potete trovare i tweet dei fan con qualche immagine, mentre potete discutere del vostro parere finale dell'opera nella recensione di The Promised Neverland.

