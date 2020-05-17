The Witcher: Triss Merigold diventa sexy e minacciosa nel cosplay di Sayathefox

Il mondo di The Witcher è nato dalla mente di Andrzej Sapkowski, scrittore polacco che ha presentato il suo ciclo su Geralt di Rivia dal 1985. Da questo universo è nato poi l'omonimo videogioco che ha reso la saga di fama mondiale e rincarare la dose ci ha pensato Netflix con la serie The Witcher con Henry Cavill.

Tra i tanti personaggi presentati nel mondo di The Witcher c'è anche Triss Merigold di Maribor, una leggendaria maga del tredicesimo secolo e conosciuta per la sua bellezza e il colore dei suoi capelli. Amica di Yennefer e di Geralt, di cui è stata innamorata per lungo tempo, è un personaggio molto importante per la saga.

La cosplayer Sayathefox ha deciso di entrare nel mondo di The Witcher e vestire i panni di questa ragazza, realizzando un set di foto con il suo cosplay di Triss Merigold. In calce possiamo vedere due set che constano in totale di ben sette foto e, grazie all'utilizzo di Photoshop, la cosplayer non si ferma alla semplice raffigurazione fisica di Triss bensì dà sfogo anche alle sue abilità magiche con un arco di fuoco.

Dalle foto in calce sprizza tutta la bravura e la sensualità di Sayathefox che riesce a rendere perfettamente Triss Merigold nel suo cosplay. La sua storia potrebbe anche avere qualche approfondimento nell'anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, commissionato da Netflix.