The Witcher: Triss Merigold diventa sexy e minacciosa nel cosplay di Sayathefox
Il mondo di The Witcher è nato dalla mente di Andrzej Sapkowski, scrittore polacco che ha presentato il suo ciclo su Geralt di Rivia dal 1985. Da questo universo è nato poi l'omonimo videogioco che ha reso la saga di fama mondiale e rincarare la dose ci ha pensato Netflix con la serie The Witcher con Henry Cavill.
Tra i tanti personaggi presentati nel mondo di The Witcher c'è anche Triss Merigold di Maribor, una leggendaria maga del tredicesimo secolo e conosciuta per la sua bellezza e il colore dei suoi capelli. Amica di Yennefer e di Geralt, di cui è stata innamorata per lungo tempo, è un personaggio molto importante per la saga.
La cosplayer Sayathefox ha deciso di entrare nel mondo di The Witcher e vestire i panni di questa ragazza, realizzando un set di foto con il suo cosplay di Triss Merigold. In calce possiamo vedere due set che constano in totale di ben sette foto e, grazie all'utilizzo di Photoshop, la cosplayer non si ferma alla semplice raffigurazione fisica di Triss bensì dà sfogo anche alle sue abilità magiche con un arco di fuoco.
Dalle foto in calce sprizza tutta la bravura e la sensualità di Sayathefox che riesce a rendere perfettamente Triss Merigold nel suo cosplay. La sua storia potrebbe anche avere qualche approfondimento nell'anime The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, commissionato da Netflix.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 It's getting pretty hot in here 👀 First preview of my newest patreon set. The full photoset will be avaliable there & only for this month! My skin felt so soft after all this babyoil 😂 thanks mika 😚 Photo& Edit: @shunsukecos Assistant: @_mika666 #thewitchercosplay #trissmerigold #thewitcher3 #trissmerigoldcosplay #cosplayselfie
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Are you team triss or team yennefer? This is the first look on my Triss Merigold Cosplay ☺💕 Doing this make-up was really fun because it allowed me to go out of my comfort zone and try something new :> It is an unusual look for me but it was super fun to try out & I can see myself doing such characters more often in the future. #thewitcher3 #trissmerigold #thewitchercosplay #trissmerigoldcosplay #cosplayselfie
Altri contenuti per The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
- The Witcher si trasforma in un anime grazie a una brillante rivisitazione
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf è canonico? La risposta dell'autore Beau DeMayo
- "The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf poteva essere solo un anime", parola di Beau DeMayo
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, l'autore: "Dragon Ball mi ha ispirato, è nel mio DNA"
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf avrà Vesemir come protagonista
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
- Genere: Fantasy
- Anno: 2020
- Tipo: Manga
- Tipo Fumetto: Manga
- Casa Editrice: Non disponibile
Contenuti più Letti
- 8 commentiMy Hero Academia: questo cosplay di Momo Yaoyorozu mostra tutta la sensualità dell'eroina
- 5 commentiNaruto: una Hinata quasi nuda nel cosplay sexy di Giu Hellsing
- Dragon Ball Super: il manga andrà oltre il finale di DB?
- L'Attacco dei Giganti: arriva una serie di bellissimi e sexy cosplay di Mikasa Ackerman
- 5 commentiONE PIECE: che fine ha fatto il padre di Nico Robin?
- 6 commentiOne-Punch Man: sarà Ryan Reynolds il Saitama del live action?
- 3 commentiDragon Ball: padre e figlio sono i protagonisti di una figure dedicata a Bardock
- 7 commentiFairy Tail: Hiro Mashima svela il segreto del successo
- 2 commentiDragon Ball: un fan immagina Bulma con un costume da Saiyan
- 1 commentiDa Jojo a Zelda: ecco come sarebbe Giorno con lo stile di Wind Waker