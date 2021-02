The World Ends With You: nuovo trailer per l'anime atteso al debutto in aprile

The World Ends With You anime starts April 9th at 1:25am Japan Time! Episode 1 is titled "The Reaper's Game."



Here's a subbed version of the trailer for all the Japanese lines that flash by quickly.



The Opening Song is by ALI called "TEENAGE CITY RIOT" feat. R-Shitei.#TWEWY pic.twitter.com/aqyTzfiWN7