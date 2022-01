Tokyo Ghoul: i fan sperano in un reboot, Studio MAPPA è la scelta più indicata?

I really hope Mappa or Ufotable animate Tokyo Ghoul one day, the manga is so good and it deserves a proper adaptation. It would easily be a 10/10 anime if done right pic.twitter.com/zulB25GyLi — Luka 🥸 | CW: Re:Zero CR: JoJo P6 (@LukaZer0) January 12, 2022

I think it will be fire if done by WIT rather than ufotable or mappa. Ufotable and Mappa can produce quality animation but for me WIT is the best. — Kenji (@Suraj_Pok) January 12, 2022

madhouse, mappa, or wit to reboot it — scythe (@scythegenocide) January 12, 2022

Tokyo ghoul definitely needs another anime that can give it the appreciation it needs.



An amazing manga like Tokyo ghoul getting such a lackluster adaption was really disappointing, especially with all the cuts.



We prolly won’t get another adap, but I do still have some hope. — Melody 🖤| 悪魔 | sad (@labydeta) January 12, 2022

If Ufotable put half the effort they did in Fate - Heaven's Feel movies into a TG remake... that would be a game changer! — Rōnin (@Saint_Sociopath) January 13, 2022

No matter who reboot it, they should maintain the Opening as they were.

T.K. kills it will n Unravel n Katharsis.

Esp Unravel's lyric feels so relatable to the series, it feels like it's definitely Kaneki's POV — 「nsʇǝƃuɐZ ᴉoɹnʞ」 (@sithlord_sylar) January 13, 2022

Tbh I want Pierrot cz the animation was amazing except :re. They showed what they can do.



I hope it gets a better director and production committee so that the story isn't rushed. — Chromafire| CW: Bleach (@a_al_sakif10) January 12, 2022