Tokyo Revengers nell'occhio del ciclone, è polemica per le animazioni dell'ultimo episodio

Bruh Tokyo revengers deserves better animation… wtfff is this….. I’m not an animation stickler at all but this doesn’t even look right💀 pic.twitter.com/cIVOGtakIZ

it's a shame tokyo revengers doesn't have any production value whatsoever. the brawls have decent choreography and feel visceral in spite of the limited animation pic.twitter.com/T7Ms4IQKlL

The animation in Tokyo revengers isn’t bad. The animators did a decent job and I’m grateful for it. But I will still laugh about scenes which look funny to me. That’s not me being mad at it. I just wish they had a greater budget to be able to keep the animation more consistent.