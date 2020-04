Tower of God è piaciuto o no? Ecco le reazioni dei fan al primo episodio su Crunchyroll

Tower of God è un manhwa scritto e disegnato da SIU e pubblicato sull'app e sito di Naver Webtoon . In corso dal 5 luglio 2010, conta oltre 300 capitoli pubblicati ed è uno dei fumetti più famosi della Corea del Sud. Non perdetevi il nostro primo sguardo all'episodio di Tower of God .

Tower of God Episode 1. The first episode is always the deciding episode for me of whether or not to watch or drop the anime. I can fortunately say that this is an anime to definitely watch, amazing first episode. #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/vg6S3AQn1B — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) April 1, 2020

HOLY FUCKING SHIT THE OPENING OF TOWER OF GOD IS AMAZING



LETS FUCKING GOOOOO



TOWER OF GOD TAKE OVER STARTS TODAY!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JhPYovRVRp — Skillam (@Skillam_) April 1, 2020

Loved the first episode of #TowerOfGod! 💙 Great OP, great ED, great background scoring, great art, good enough animation & most importantly, I liked the story. I hope we get to see many more epic showdowns and stuffs throughout! 10/10 start for me! 💙 pic.twitter.com/XVNMyZNEb9 — Ayush Basu (@abasu0819) April 1, 2020

mood after tower of god's first episode pic.twitter.com/IP5DPfszU9 — milosh (@dumbyuu) April 1, 2020

Tower of God first episode was 10/10 I love the animation



People need to go on Webtoon and start reading like I did recently #TowerOfGod pic.twitter.com/KusC4MgVxp — Liam [Spade Kingdom]♠️👑 (@LiamWC_97) April 1, 2020