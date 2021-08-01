Transformers: War for Cybertron, Il Regno è arrivato su Netflix, ecco la reazione dei fan

Having Finished Kingdom, it was alright, yeah? I never cared for Beast Megs, but the rest of the Beast Wars cast really grew on me. It was just a bad way of introducing them. — Tfs on Vacation (@OnTfs) July 29, 2021

I'm in the group of enjoying War for Cybertron. the same goes for Kingdom. My only real issue IS the voices they did for some of the beast wars guys. But I'll always enjoy the ideas that the trilogy brought in. And having Elita-1 and Prime's romance be a part of their characters. — Cartoon Nickname (@CartoonNickname) July 29, 2021

I grew up watching #Transformers & #BeastWars and @RoosterTeeth did an AMAZING job with #WarForCybertron! This show is creative and deep and incorporates so much of the mythos while making it all feel new! Helluva job and what an ending! Huge congrats to all involved! pic.twitter.com/fXMYrD27S0 — TTime 🚀🏳️‍🌈 (@ttime3519) July 29, 2021