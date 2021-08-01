Transformers: War for Cybertron, Il Regno è arrivato su Netflix, ecco la reazione dei fan
L'ultima serie animata della trilogia Transformers: War for Cybertron è arrivata da pochi giorni su Netflix. Grande novità di Il Regno è l'introduzione dei Maximal e dei Predacon, vecchi protagonisti di Beast Wars. Ma la community avrà gradito questi sei episodi conclusivi?
L'eterna battaglia tra gli Autobot guidati da Optimus Prime e i Decepticon di Megatron ha avuto finalmente fine. La lotta tra le due fazioni di robottoni di Cybertron è stata però interrotta dall'ascesa sul campo dei Maximal e dei Predacon, in grado di trasformarsi in animali. Questi personaggi non sono una novità per il franchise, anzi, fecero il loro debutto nel 1996 nella serie Beast Wars: Transformers.
La serie animata realizzata da Rooster Teeth e Polygon Pictures è arrivata da pochissimo sul catalogo Netflix, ma a quanto pare i fan non hanno perso nemmeno un minuto e hanno già divorato i sei episodi, della durata di 25 minuti circa.
"Ho appena finito Il Regno, è andato tutto bene. Il cast di Beast Wars mi ha fatto buona impressione, è stato solo un brutto modo di presentarli", ha scritto un utente su Twitter.
A questo tweet ne ha fatto eco un altro. "Faccio parte del gruppo di quelli ceh hanno apprezzato il War for Cybertron e lo stesso vale per il Regno. Il mio unico problema sono le voci attribuite ad alcuni dei Beast Wars. Mi piacciono le idee che la trilogia ha portato".
"Sono cresciuto guardando Transformers e Beast Wars, e Rooster Teeth ha fatto un lavoro incredibile con War For Cybertron. Questo show è creativo e profondo, incorpora così tanto del mito e lo fa sembrare del tutto nuovo. Congratulazioni a tutte le persone coinvolte nella produzione".
Non solo impressioni positive, una parte del fandom pare non aver apprezzato. "Amici, Kingdom ci ha provato, davvero. Ma ha ancora il problema di pensare di sapere cosa esattamente siano i Transformers e i Beast Wars, quando in realtà conosce le cose solo a un livello superficiale".
E voi cosa ne pensate di questo ultimo capitolo della trilogia? Vi lasciamo alla nuova linea giocattoli Transformers di Hasbro e al trailer di War for Cybertron - Il Regno.
Having Finished Kingdom, it was alright, yeah? I never cared for Beast Megs, but the rest of the Beast Wars cast really grew on me. It was just a bad way of introducing them.— Tfs on Vacation (@OnTfs) July 29, 2021
I'm in the group of enjoying War for Cybertron. the same goes for Kingdom. My only real issue IS the voices they did for some of the beast wars guys. But I'll always enjoy the ideas that the trilogy brought in. And having Elita-1 and Prime's romance be a part of their characters.— Cartoon Nickname (@CartoonNickname) July 29, 2021
I grew up watching #Transformers & #BeastWars and @RoosterTeeth did an AMAZING job with #WarForCybertron! This show is creative and deep and incorporates so much of the mythos while making it all feel new! Helluva job and what an ending! Huge congrats to all involved! pic.twitter.com/fXMYrD27S0— TTime 🚀🏳️🌈 (@ttime3519) July 29, 2021
That's been the biggest issue with the WfC trilogy, really. It thinks it understands this franchise and these characters real well when it really just understands them with a teenage mind-set. "Oh yeah, this would be so cool if it were dark and serious and gritty!" and that's it.— It's Joe-ke~! Aqours Now & Forever (@JotakuToys) July 29, 2021
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
- Tipo: Manga
- Tipo Fumetto: Manga
- Casa Editrice: Non disponibile
