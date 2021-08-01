Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Transformers: War for Cybertron, Il Regno è arrivato su Netflix, ecco la reazione dei fan

L'ultima serie animata della trilogia Transformers: War for Cybertron è arrivata da pochi giorni su Netflix. Grande novità di Il Regno è l'introduzione dei Maximal e dei Predacon, vecchi protagonisti di Beast Wars. Ma la community avrà gradito questi sei episodi conclusivi?

L'eterna battaglia tra gli Autobot guidati da Optimus Prime e i Decepticon di Megatron ha avuto finalmente fine. La lotta tra le due fazioni di robottoni di Cybertron è stata però interrotta dall'ascesa sul campo dei Maximal e dei Predacon, in grado di trasformarsi in animali. Questi personaggi non sono una novità per il franchise, anzi, fecero il loro debutto nel 1996 nella serie Beast Wars: Transformers.

La serie animata realizzata da Rooster Teeth e Polygon Pictures è arrivata da pochissimo sul catalogo Netflix, ma a quanto pare i fan non hanno perso nemmeno un minuto e hanno già divorato i sei episodi, della durata di 25 minuti circa.

"Ho appena finito Il Regno, è andato tutto bene. Il cast di Beast Wars mi ha fatto buona impressione, è stato solo un brutto modo di presentarli", ha scritto un utente su Twitter.

A questo tweet ne ha fatto eco un altro. "Faccio parte del gruppo di quelli ceh hanno apprezzato il War for Cybertron e lo stesso vale per il Regno. Il mio unico problema sono le voci attribuite ad alcuni dei Beast Wars. Mi piacciono le idee che la trilogia ha portato".

"Sono cresciuto guardando Transformers e Beast Wars, e Rooster Teeth ha fatto un lavoro incredibile con War For Cybertron. Questo show è creativo e profondo, incorpora così tanto del mito e lo fa sembrare del tutto nuovo. Congratulazioni a tutte le persone coinvolte nella produzione".

Non solo impressioni positive, una parte del fandom pare non aver apprezzato. "Amici, Kingdom ci ha provato, davvero. Ma ha ancora il problema di pensare di sapere cosa esattamente siano i Transformers e i Beast Wars, quando in realtà conosce le cose solo a un livello superficiale".

E voi cosa ne pensate di questo ultimo capitolo della trilogia? Vi lasciamo alla nuova linea giocattoli Transformers di Hasbro e al trailer di War for Cybertron - Il Regno.

