Ultra Istinto o Super Saiyan? I fan di My Hero Academia dibattono sulla forma di Deku

Deku non è mai riuscito a controllare adeguatamente il One for All durante i primi mesi, anche a causa del suo corpo non ancora ben allenato. Il nuovo vessillo del potere sta tuttavia facendo progressi, ma grazie alla presenza di Eri riesce addirittura ad usare il One for All Infinito 100%, una versione mai vista prima d'ora in My Hero Academia.

L'utilizzo di questo One for All è simile al 100% di All Might, anche se per Deku sono stati preparati molti più effetti visivi. Proprio questi effetti visivi negli scorsi giorni hanno fatto associare questa forma di Izuku al Super Saiyan di Dragon Ball. Ci sono però stati anche fan che invece ci hanno visto un Izuku Midoriya in Ultra Istinto, richiamando alla trasformazione presentata nell'anime e manga Dragon Ball Super.

In calce potete notare una pletora di fan di My Hero Academia che hanno menzionato l'Ultra Istinto usato da Goku comparandoli con diverse immagini. Alcuni che hanno semplicemente fatto paragoni tra le due tecniche di combattimento e altri che invece pensavano più alle sensazioni trasmesse durante le scene di massima potenza.

Voi avete apprezzato questa puntata dell'anime? Qui potete leggere la nostra recensione su My Hero Academia 4x13.