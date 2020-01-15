Ultra Istinto o Super Saiyan? I fan di My Hero Academia dibattono sulla forma di Deku
Deku non è mai riuscito a controllare adeguatamente il One for All durante i primi mesi, anche a causa del suo corpo non ancora ben allenato. Il nuovo vessillo del potere sta tuttavia facendo progressi, ma grazie alla presenza di Eri riesce addirittura ad usare il One for All Infinito 100%, una versione mai vista prima d'ora in My Hero Academia.
L'utilizzo di questo One for All è simile al 100% di All Might, anche se per Deku sono stati preparati molti più effetti visivi. Proprio questi effetti visivi negli scorsi giorni hanno fatto associare questa forma di Izuku al Super Saiyan di Dragon Ball. Ci sono però stati anche fan che invece ci hanno visto un Izuku Midoriya in Ultra Istinto, richiamando alla trasformazione presentata nell'anime e manga Dragon Ball Super.
In calce potete notare una pletora di fan di My Hero Academia che hanno menzionato l'Ultra Istinto usato da Goku comparandoli con diverse immagini. Alcuni che hanno semplicemente fatto paragoni tra le due tecniche di combattimento e altri che invece pensavano più alle sensazioni trasmesse durante le scene di massima potenza.
Voi avete apprezzato questa puntata dell'anime? Qui potete leggere la nostra recensione su My Hero Academia 4x13.
My mans out here going Ultra Instinct on us... then hit nighteye with The Who decided that when you said the future can’t be change!!! 😱😱😱 all I’m saying is y’all ain’t ready for what’s about to happen next #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/FSe60i8Yfb— jada (@DuuhItsjay) January 11, 2020
My Hero Academia season 4 episode 76: Holy shit I knew #Deku was gonna go off in this episode. 😀😲🔥🔥Eri's quirk was revealed and her quirk combined with one for all made the animation beautiful and on another level as well as how deku went ultra instinct and OPM like— Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) January 11, 2020
One of the dopest moments in anime in years! Ultra instinct Deku was worth the wait holy shit!!!! 100%!!! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/IWwljtSgkD— Nic Samplé (@NicSample24) January 12, 2020
I see why everyone was talking about #MyHeroAcademia #Deku went ultra instinct— DF_Isamu (@DF_Isamu) January 12, 2020
YO #Deku LEGIT WENT Ultra instinct bro, you can't even lie. My hero Academia is popping off. You can't sleep on it anymore!!! pic.twitter.com/e0o3DyGPtf— Fuck autofill... also fuck matchmaking LoL (@ImKagura) January 11, 2020
Deku going 100% is better than Goku going Ultra Instinct #MyHeroAcademia— Tim Stiefvater (@TimStiefvater) January 12, 2020
Deku goes Ultra Instinct richtige #DragonBallSuper Vibes hier bei #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/olE73MIMbV— 🦊Fuchs🦊 (@Phakdi_) January 12, 2020
Best episode of My Hero Academia I’ve ever seen. Goosebumps were on par with Goku Ultra Instinct.— Stone (@StoneBurleson) January 13, 2020
Ultra Instinct Deku is amazing! #MyHeroAcademia #Deku pic.twitter.com/1y7JIaVVbC— Jerrell Simpson (@jbrizzle92) January 11, 2020
