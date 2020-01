V-Jump presenta il capitolo 42 di Boruto, rivelato titolo e pagina a colori

Boruto CH. 42 is titled, “Regeneration”. The cover features solo Boruto with a fierce expression, in alternate red/brown clothing colour scheme & white shirt. Blue karma is activated up to his eye + clutching his right arm. Generic blue-grey cascading clouds in the background~

VJUMP March Issue (1/21 Release) Preview:



Advert Theme: “These warriors will be instructing you on their unique movesets!! By having a good command over these valuable skills, you’ll get stronger too!!”



Boruto CH. 42 Tease:

Shinobi from Konoha - The New Team 7’s “Team-Play”!! pic.twitter.com/V4V02m0YzX