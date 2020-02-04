Vaporeon diventa umana con l'ultimo cosplay a tema Pokémon

Mentre nell'anime di Pokémon continuano a comparire creature di prima generazione come Gengar, nel mondo reale i fan continuano a certificare la buona salute del brand. Infatti continuano a essere prodotti cosplay ispirati sia ai personaggi principali del franchise che ai pokémon stessi, ritratti naturalmente in una versione antropomorfizzata.

La fan e cosplayer Pikauchu, già famosa per aver vestito i panni di tanti personaggi provenienti da anime e videogiochi, si rilancia nel mondo dei pokémon. Stavolta non nelle vesti di allenatrice, bensì in quelle di pokémon, scegliendo una delle evoluzioni di Eevee come base.

Nel corso delle ultime settimane, la cosplayer ha inserito sulla sua pagina Instagram diverse foto del suo cosplay di Vaporeon, rivisitata in chiave umana. Il pokémon d'acqua dalle scaglie azzurre viene replicato con un vestito di pochi elementi e molto simile a un'armatura ma che non manca di richiamare ai tanti dettagli della sua fisionomia.

L'elmo sulla testa riprende le pinne di Vaporeon, mentre spalline, reggiseno, protezioni dei fianchi e schinieri richiamano alla pelle e le scaglie azzurre che lo proteggono. La coda invece è stata replicata tramite la creazione di un'arma a forma di tridente. Vi piace come è stato portato questo cosplay a tema pokémon?