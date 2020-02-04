Everyeye AnimeLogo Everyeye Anime
Vaporeon diventa umana con l'ultimo cosplay a tema Pokémon
Mentre nell'anime di Pokémon continuano a comparire creature di prima generazione come Gengar, nel mondo reale i fan continuano a certificare la buona salute del brand. Infatti continuano a essere prodotti cosplay ispirati sia ai personaggi principali del franchise che ai pokémon stessi, ritratti naturalmente in una versione antropomorfizzata.

La fan e cosplayer Pikauchu, già famosa per aver vestito i panni di tanti personaggi provenienti da anime e videogiochi, si rilancia nel mondo dei pokémon. Stavolta non nelle vesti di allenatrice, bensì in quelle di pokémon, scegliendo una delle evoluzioni di Eevee come base.

Nel corso delle ultime settimane, la cosplayer ha inserito sulla sua pagina Instagram diverse foto del suo cosplay di Vaporeon, rivisitata in chiave umana. Il pokémon d'acqua dalle scaglie azzurre viene replicato con un vestito di pochi elementi e molto simile a un'armatura ma che non manca di richiamare ai tanti dettagli della sua fisionomia.

L'elmo sulla testa riprende le pinne di Vaporeon, mentre spalline, reggiseno, protezioni dei fianchi e schinieri richiamano alla pelle e le scaglie azzurre che lo proteggono. La coda invece è stata replicata tramite la creazione di un'arma a forma di tridente. Vi piace come è stato portato questo cosplay a tema pokémon?

FONTE: ComicBook
Vaporeon! I choose YOU! 💙💙💙 So @jjsadrien approached me while I was in MJ about shooting together and OMGOSH IM SO GLAD I DID! He is SO phenomenal to work with and super, super chill on set! I’m honestly blown away with his work and the magic that he was able to work, like seriously. . And funny enough, to get this shot, I had to lie down on a stool and balance with just my core strength. When I tell you my ABS WERE SORE FOR TWO DAYS STRAIGHT AFTERWARDS 🤣🤣 . Honestly though, this guy is amazing, I highly recommend reaching out to him if you’re interesting in shooting something! I’m looking forward to work with him again :) 💙💙 . Photography by: @jjsadrien Trident by: @jeremiah.wilson.1466 . #Vaporeon #VaporeonCosplay #ArmoredVaporeon #ArmoredVaporeonCosplay #Pokemon #PokemonCosplay #ArmoredPokemon #BeachCosplay #Beach #Cosplay #CosplayingWhileBlack #POCcosplay

