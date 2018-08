Vediamo come i fan di My Hero Academia hanno reagito alla grande decisione di Uraraka

I love how Uraraka’s character isn’t just another useless love interest. She’s strong and Bakugo himself, after their fight, doesn’t even consider her frail. pic.twitter.com/xLCPrMxSz8 — Uraraka (@ImUravity) 18 agosto 2018

honestly uraraka throwing away her feelings for deku was peak development and self-awareness. forgetting love is not an easy thing to do. most people would blindly let themselves be controlled by it. uraraka didnt and that's why she's the best pic.twitter.com/kVNm92n9qg — gogo (@quirkzero) 18 agosto 2018

Don't even lie y'all shit on Uraraka just bc she likes Izuku and literally leave out all the growth and development that Horikoshi has given her and is giving to her — Lisa (@royalkiri) 19 agosto 2018

sksk yall dumbasses out here like "uraraka is a weak love interest!!" do yall just forget the entire series? bicth not even bakugo of all people thinks shes weak https://t.co/Zh5LtweaEG — Misaki love mail (@SheriffTodoroki) 19 agosto 2018

Uraraka having a crush on her best friend is not bad writing. Uraraka pushing down that crush so she could focus on her goal of becoming a hero just like Deku was doing is not bad writing. she's had some great moments and developments. shes one of the first characters to change. — Marvel Sucks™️ (@cockedtail) 19 agosto 2018