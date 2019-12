Vinland Saga: come hanno reagito i fan allo scioccante monologo di Akeladd?

Askeladd really told his backstory to Thorfinn to tell him that the path he was choosing was an empty and disgusting one just to then have that gremlin yelling him that he will kill him, huh?



i stan a brainless dumbass. pic.twitter.com/AM8jOH6Vyz — Lily 🌸 (@EruvinsCEO) 15 dicembre 2019

ok but let’s leave the gamer analogy behind because i loved this part of the manga and the anime did a great job: it’s not because of honour that thorfinn is obsessed with Duels it’s his own pride and it’s so dumb bc to askeladd there’s no Correct way to do what needs to be done — rymdmonster❄️ (@klippdass) 15 dicembre 2019

So current Thorfinn is someone that can't choose between two path. For 10 years he seek revenge, but he also wanted to honour his father. Both being contradicting each other.



And he realised after being spitted with fact by Askeladd, he is an idiot with nothing for 10 years. — Haruki Kawazoe (@mikahluznamia) 16 dicembre 2019