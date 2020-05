Vladlove: l'attesissimo anime dal regista di Ghost in the Shell è ufficialmente rinviato

We have decided to push back the release date of #VLADLOVE to protect our staff from the coronavirus. We will be sure to announce the schedule as soon as it’s been determined. Below is a message from the Executive Director, Mamoru Oshii.

Serialized anime is not a cheaper edition of theatrical

anime! I wanted to do something that I can do only with

a serialized work. It ’s been fun to create the first

serialized anime in a long while. I ’m very interested in

how this comedy is received by the audience

Mamoru Oshii