Watch Dogs: arriva il manga ufficiale ispirato alla serie di videogiochi Ubisoft

A new manga series based on the "Watch Dogs" video game series by Ubisoft titled "Watch Dogs Tokyo" drawn by Kamo Syuhei (Gangsta: Cursed) & written by Shirato Seiichi will start on Kurage Bunch website on April 12, 2022



Image © Shinchosha, Ubisoft, Kamo Syuhei, Shirato Seiichi pic.twitter.com/XSGhtKiths