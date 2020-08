Weekly Shonen Jump si rinnova ancora: debutteranno quattro nuove serie

Titles and Mangaka of the 4 New Series:



Burn the Witch by Kubo Tite (Issue #38)

Honomieru Shounen by Gotou Tougo and Matsuura Kento (Issue #39)

Kokousei Kazoku by Nakama Ryou (Issue #40)

Bokura no Ketsumei by Kakazukazu (Issue #41) https://t.co/FlfLy70vXD pic.twitter.com/aHPk2kVtJt