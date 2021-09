Yu-Gi-Oh! compie 25 anni: le nostalgiche reazioni dei fan per l'avventura di Yugi

Le reazioni, di cui trovate un estratto in calce, sono state moltissime, tra appassionati che hanno realizzato dei cosplay per l'occasione, fino al ricordare i loro momenti preferiti, il messaggio dell'autore per la fine del manga, e naturalmente condividendo alcune delle tavole più iconiche della serie, come lo scontro tra Exodia il Proibito di Yugi e il Drago Occhi Blu Finale di Kaiba .

YUP! It's time to r-r-r-r-r-reminisce as today marks 25 years of the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga series!



It's your move. Tell us what your favorite moment was? pic.twitter.com/oAie8lJ00l — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 14, 2021

man its been 25 years already? i still remember this like it was a week ago bruh happy 25th anniversary Yu-Gi-Oh one of the reasons i still enjoy life pic.twitter.com/oaz6JRHAk7 — _Zeta_20 @ Coppin Project EVE (@ZesTra_0) September 14, 2021

Its officially September 14th in Japan! Meaning its the 25th anniversary of the Yugioh manga! pic.twitter.com/qVtEXyiKy6 — Yugi Pictures (@YugiPics) September 13, 2021

Kazuki Takahashi's message from the final volume of Yugioh pic.twitter.com/XfupkAk4uv — Yugi Pictures (@YugiPics) September 13, 2021

The legacy of the Yu-Gi-Oh anime in one quote. pic.twitter.com/n9z4aAxtS5 — The Lookout | anime podcast network 🚀 (@TheLookoutRNC) September 14, 2021

Happy International Yu-Gi-Oh Day! On the 14th of September in 1996, the first Yu-Gi-Oh manga came out in Japan. This is a day to celebrate everything about Yu-Gi-Oh and all of the spinoffs that it has created. pic.twitter.com/BR0Fd6pYGd — Habri {遊☆戯☆女王} (@KitaMeguire) September 13, 2021

Happy birthday, Yu-Gi-Oh! The series turns 25 today.



It's been a staple in my life for almost two decades. To celebrate, here are two of my Bakura cosplay photos!



Can you believe there's a 16 year difference between these two pictures? pic.twitter.com/t38aX9EAUt — Michela Dee 🖤🦅 Average cat enjoyer (@micheladlondon) September 14, 2021

Still have my limited edition print! If this is how fast the first 25 years went, we'll be celebrating 50 years of Yu-Gi-Oh!'s manga in no time! https://t.co/e91TOiNy0G pic.twitter.com/E7SKhE4WCu — Pharaohmone (@Pharaohmone) September 14, 2021

Happy 25 year anniversary to Yu-Gi-Oh, arguably one of the most popular card-battling series to come out of Japan.



With an insanely popular anime series in tow, it currently has 6 spin-offs, but it all started here!#yugioh #Yugiohduelmonsters #yugiohmanga #yugiohanime pic.twitter.com/nSOnGxTAwM — ☆☆☆ ♫🌈ざぶ_さん🌈♫☆☆☆ (@zabu_san) September 14, 2021