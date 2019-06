Yu-Gi-Oh!: cosa ne pensate del nuovo Funko Pop dedicato al Mago Nero?

New Hot Topic Exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh Dark Magician Pop! Vinyl to be released online tonight and in stores today. **EARLY LINK IN BIO** Click the link in our bio to order tonight after 11pm EST. #hottopic #exclusive #popvinyl #yugioh #funkopop #funko #exclusi… https://t.co/GmZPPN11PS pic.twitter.com/TX9pdRte6t