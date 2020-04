Yu-Gi-Oh SEVENS ha fatto il suo debutto, i fan hanno reazioni contrastanti

I didn't hate the first episode and Maybe It can be enjoyable But I am not fine with the Rush Duel concept, Yugioh is one of the most unique card games and It has lots of strategy in it but Rush duels have no strategy at all, just action. It doesn't feel like Yugioh #YugiohSevens pic.twitter.com/HpVVbWcJHF — Junko Enoshima (@EnoshimaJunkoDQ) April 8, 2020

Sketched Yuga while watching the first episode of Yu-Gi-Oh Sevens. It's solid! I mean it's just the first episode so I can't really judge too much but the characters are really fun.#YuGiOHSevens #yugioh pic.twitter.com/GBHgNTKI1I — ThinkNu @ Waiting for 2020 to chill out (@thinknuofficial) April 5, 2020

The first episode of Yugioh Sevens was fun and the friendship between the main four is looking like it'll be good. pic.twitter.com/L96C8Jy0ow — Jamie (@Jambo971) April 5, 2020

If Yugioh Sevens ends without Yuga dealing with traumatic experiences that cause him PTSD from his friends dying or suffering then he cant stand with these 6 pic.twitter.com/gRbc8RrbUI — Poutymuffin (@TalesOfMuffin) April 3, 2020

Calling it right now, Romin is going to be the best character in Yugioh Sevens.



Might as well be the best yugioh female protag, she's already better than Aoi and Anzu pic.twitter.com/I4b1yyVCdS — Adsky (@AdskyLR) April 3, 2020