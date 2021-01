Yu-Gi-Oh!: torna la serie Abridged, le reazioni dei fan dopo il primo episodio

I fan hanno atteso molto tempo, e a distanza di un anno, ritardo dovuto alle condizioni di salute di LitteKuriboh, quest'ultimo è finalmente riuscito a pubblicare l'episodio 83 , scatenando una quantità impressionante di reazioni da parte dei fan, di cui potete notare l'entusiasmo nei post riportati in calce. La puntata in questione, che sembra non aver perso minimamente il tocco ironico e sagace mostrato in precedenza, introduce i personaggi alla saga del Grand Championship .

Oops I dropped this new YGOTAS episode *bends over*https://t.co/3wZ7snNVjq — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) January 9, 2021

YUGIOH ABRIDGED IS BACK — SINGING KILLED BATMAN’S PARENTS, OK? (@nerdgeekman) January 9, 2021

Put on youtube and the first thing i saw was a new episode of yugioh the abridged series I was so happy I'm glad to see you back @yugiohtas really enjoyed that episode well worth the wait #ygotas #yugioh pic.twitter.com/TSVR2G31B5 — Dazzku (@Dazzku_1stclass) January 9, 2021

Yugioh Abridged...? In the year of our lord 2021? — Penelope 🖤 Watching PreCure Finally (@DivineNoodles) January 9, 2021

there's a new yugioh abridged episode and i now have serotonin in my brain. today is... *stares out window to world on fire* good — gary avocado 🔆 (@lilgaythatcould) January 9, 2021

WENT ON YOUTUBE AND I SAW THIS CASUALLY IN MY RECOMMENDED, HOLY SHIT THIS YEAR IS STARTING OUT FANTASTIC I'VE BEEN WAITING PATIENTLY FOR NEW YUGIOH ABRIDGED STUFF AAAAAAAAA THIS IS SO EPIC



2 YEARS WORTH THE WAIT pic.twitter.com/nQF4kGaAIv — Mr.Epic (@Mr_EpicJ) January 9, 2021

Yugioh Abridged is back, and @yugiohtas hasn’t lost his touch. The new episode is comedy gold. — Dustin Roberts (@Dustinman26) January 9, 2021

the year is 2021, a new yugioh abridged episode comes out somehow — 🍒spooky maiden🛡️ (@sunrisegrove) January 9, 2021