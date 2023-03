Yu Yu Hakusho: arriva l'iconica giacca di Yusuke grazie alla collaborazione con Anixross

ANIXROSS × #幽遊白書 Yu Yu Hakusho Collab

At first, I thought they were selling Kurama's jacket, but it's actually Yusuke's. Would you wear it?😁

Mazoku Yusuke is too handsome.

Goods on their Taobao Store: 🇨🇳https://t.co/LrvWQ19eap pic.twitter.com/mLS5zmxbmL