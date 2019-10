Yu Yu Hakusho: arriva un Nendoroid dedicato al protagonista Yusuke Urameshi

Kahotan takes a look at Nendoroid Yusuke Urameshi from "Yu Yu Hakusho"! He'll be available for preorder from the 16th of October! Find out more in the blog below!https://t.co/lPxzB4Hd8s#yuyuhakusho #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/JiCsOsOiat