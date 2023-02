Yuji Kaku al lavoro su un progetto misterioso: il teaser dell'autore di Jigokuraku

Yuji Kaku, mangaka of Jigokuraku and Ayashimon, anticipates 'the announcement of a work they have started' to be still some time away, but feels impatient about it.



Meanwhile, Kaku's looking forward to Jigokuraku's Stage Play and TV Anime in the upcoming months. https://t.co/pldHbaO0bS pic.twitter.com/VU55IXwlL3